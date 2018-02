BRIEF-Gkn Says Prepared To Consider Granting An Extension To City Code Timetable

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Gkn Plc:

* STATEMENT RE OFFER TIMETABLE AND CFIUS

* “CONTINUES TO BELIEVE THAT OFFER MADE BY MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC IS DERISORY”​

* “HAS A FAR BETTER STRATEGY AND DETAILED OPERATING PLAN, INFORMED BY REAL INDUSTRY EXPERTISE, TO DELIVER SHAREHOLDER VALUE”​

* ‍“BELIEVES THAT CFIUS PROCESS IS LIKELY TO TAKE SUBSTANTIALLY LONGER THAN CITY CODE OFFER TIMETABLE, BASED ON SPECIALIST US LEGAL ADVICE​”​

* ‍“FIRMLY BELIEVES THAT SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD BE ALLOWED TO MAKE A FULLY INFORMED DECISION”​

* PREPARED TO CONSIDER GRANTING AN EXTENSION TO CITY CODE TIMETABLE TO ENABLE CFIUS PROCESS TO HAVE CONCLUDED BEFORE SHAREHOLDERS FORM FINAL VIEW ON OFFER​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)