Feb 20 (Reuters) - Gkn Plc:

* ‍CHANGE IN BOARD RESPONSIBILITIES​

* SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, RICHARD PARRY-JONES INDICATED HE WISHES TO STAND DOWN FROM ROLE, WHILE REMAINING CHAIRMAN OF REMUNERATION COMMITTEE​

* ‍ANGUS COCKBURN HAS THEREFORE AGREED TO REPLACE RICHARD AS SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​