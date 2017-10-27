FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Glacier Bancorp announces acquisition of Inter-Mountain Bancorp
Sections
Featured
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Look Ahead
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Catalan police call for neutrality
Catalan police call for neutrality
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
October 27, 2017 / 12:17 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Glacier Bancorp announces acquisition of Inter-Mountain Bancorp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Glacier Bancorp Inc

* Glacier Bancorp, Inc. announces acquisition of Inter-Mountain Bancorp., Inc. in Bozeman, Montana

* ‍boards of Glacier and Inter-Mountain unanimously approved transaction​

* Glacier Bancorp - upon closing of transaction, each share of Inter-Mountain common stock is expected to be exchanged for 22.841 shares of Glacier common stock​

* Glacier Bancorp Inc says ‍transaction will be immediately accretive to Glacier’s earnings per share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.