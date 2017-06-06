BRIEF-Glacier Bancorp reports acquisition of Columbine Capital

June 6 (Reuters) - Glacier Bancorp Inc:

* Glacier Bancorp, Inc. announces acquisition of Columbine Capital Corp in Buena Vista, Colorado

* Boards of Glacier and Columbine unanimously approved transaction

* Deal provides for payment to columbine shareholders of total of $15.7 million in cash, 1,717,229 shares of Glacier common stock

* Glacier Bancorp Inc- upon closin Collegiate Peaks Bank to be merged into Glacier Bank, operate as separate banking division under existing name and team

* Definitive agreement to acquire Columbine Capital Corp, the bank holding company for Collegiate Peaks Bank