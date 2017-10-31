BRIEF-Gladstone commercial amends, extends and upsizes existing credit facility

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Gladstone Commercial Corp

* Gladstone Commercial amends, extends and upsizes existing credit facility

* Gladstone Commercial Corp - ‍amended, extended and upsized its existing, syndicated revolving credit and term loan facility from $110 million to $160 million​

* Gladstone Commercial - ‍term loan component of facility was upsized by $50 million to $75 million with revolving credit facility remaining unchanged at $85 million​

* Gladstone Commercial Corp - ‍term loan facility has a five year term with a maturity date of October 27, 2022​

* Gladstone Commercial Corp - ‍revolving credit facility has a four year term with a maturity date of October 27, 2021​

* Gladstone Commercial- Co used net proceeds of amended, upsized facility to term out all previously existing borrowings under revolving credit facility​