FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-Gladstone Commercial Corp announces $51.4 mln office portfolio acquisition in Orlando, Fl
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
August 1, 2017 / 1:48 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Gladstone Commercial Corp announces $51.4 mln office portfolio acquisition in Orlando, Fl

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Gladstone Commercial Corp

* Gladstone Commercial Corporation announces $51.4 million office portfolio acquisition in Orlando, Fl

* Gladstone Commercial Corp - ‍Gladstone financed transaction with a fixed-rate mortgage at a 3.89% interest rate​

* Gladstone Commercial - Portfolio is 72% leased to ADP LLC, unit of Automatic Data Processing Inc, through September 2027

* Gladstone Commercial Corp - ‍It completed the acquisition of office portfolio​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.