BRIEF-Gladstone Investment appoints Nicole Schaltenbrand as Acting Principal Financial Officer​

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Gladstone Investment Corp
* Gladstone Investment - on Oct. 10, 2017, co appointed Nicole Schaltenbrand to serve in a temporary capacity as Acting Principal Financial Officer
* Gladstone Investment-Nicole Schaltenbrand appointment was made in consideration of co’s current CFO taking temporary family medical leave of absence
* Gladstone Investment- Julia Ryan's temporary leave of absence to end in Jan 2018 after which she will return to her position as CFO & Treasurer