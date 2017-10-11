FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Gladstone Investment appoints Nicole Schaltenbrand as Acting Principal Financial Officer​
October 11, 2017 / 8:24 PM / in 7 days

BRIEF-Gladstone Investment appoints Nicole Schaltenbrand as Acting Principal Financial Officer​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Gladstone Investment Corp

* Gladstone Investment - ‍on Oct. 10, 2017, co appointed Nicole Schaltenbrand to serve in a temporary capacity as Acting Principal Financial Officer​

* Gladstone Investment-Nicole Schaltenbrand appointment was made in consideration of co’s current CFO taking temporary family medical leave of absence​

* Gladstone Investment- Julia ‍Ryan's temporary leave of absence to end in Jan 2018 after which she will return to her position as CFO & Treasurer​ Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2zgk4VA) Further company coverage:

