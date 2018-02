BRIEF-Gladstone Investment Reports Qtrly Net Investment Income $7.5 Mln

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Gladstone Investment Corp:

* GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR ITS THIRD QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORP - NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER WEIGHTED AVERAGE COMMON SHARE‍​ WAS $0.23 FOR QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2017

* GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME $7.5 MILLION VERSUS $5.8 MILLION LAST QUARTER

* GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION PER COMMON SHARE FROM NET INVESTMENT INCOME $0.27

* GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORP - NET ASSET VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 INCREASED TO $10.37 COMPARED TO $10.10 AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2017‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: