3 days ago
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 10, 2017 / 6:23 AM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-Glanbia reiterates FY guidance of 7-10 pct EPS growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Glanbia

* Reiterates of FY guidance 7% to 10% constant currency EPS growth

* Glanbia plc H1 revenue 2.047 billion eur, up 11.5% y/y (+9.9 percent excluding currency changes)

* Glanbia H1 EBITA 192.8 million, up 9.2 percent y/y (+6.6% constant currency)

* Glanbia Group Managing Director Siobhán Talbot says sees H2 earnings progression driven by Glanbia Performance Nutrition 'where good organic growth is expected for the remainder of the year' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)

