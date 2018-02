Feb 8 (Reuters) - GLARNER KANTONALBANK:

* OPERATING INCOME INCREASES BY 8% TO 70 MILLION FRANCS

* NET INCOME INCREASES BY 14.1 PER CENT TO 20.0 MILLION FRANCS

* ‍FY NET INTEREST INCOME IMPROVED BY CHF 4.8 MILLION TO CHF 53.3 MILLION

* DIVIDEND OF 90 RAPPEN PER SHARE (9% ON NOMINAL CAPITAL)