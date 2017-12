Dec 27 (Reuters) - Glaukos Corp:

* GLAUKOS ANNOUNCES SUBMISSION OF PRE-MARKET APPROVAL APPLICATION FOR THE ISTENT INJECT® TRABECULAR MICRO-BYPASS

* GLAUKOS CORP- PLANS TO RELEASE EFFICACY AND SAFETY DATA FROM ISTENT INJECT TRABECULAR MICRO-BYPASS STENT TRIAL SOMETIME IN FIRST HALF OF 2018