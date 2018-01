Jan 10 (Reuters) - Glaukos Corp:

* GLAUKOS CORPORATION’S IDOSE™ TRAVOPROST ACHIEVES SUSTAINED IOP REDUCTION AND FAVORABLE SAFETY PROFILE IN 12-MONTH INTERIM COHORT

* GLAUKOS CORP - COMPANY PREPARES TO COMMENCE PHASE III U.S. IND STUDY IN FIRST HALF OF 2018

* GLAUKOS CORP - COMPANY BEGINS PROCESS FOR IDOSE TRAVOPROST REGULATORY APPROVAL IN EUROPE AND JAPAN

* GLAUKOS CORP - CONDUCTED A PRODUCTIVE END-OF-PHASE II MEETING WITH FDA IN LATE 2017