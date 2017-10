Sept 14 (Reuters) - Glaukos Corp:

* Glaukos to outline growth strategy at investor day

* Glaukos Corp says ‍revises 2017 net sales guidance​

* Glaukos Corp says ‍revising guidance for Q3 net sales to range of $38 million to $40 million​

* Glaukos Corp says ‍revising its guidance for full year 2017 net sales to a range of $155 million to $160 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: