March 6 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc:

* ANNOUNCED NEW DATA FROM PHASE III CLINICAL TRIAL WITH FLUARIX TETRA WHICH PREVENTED INFLUENZA A AND B IN CHILDREN 6 TO 35 MONTHS OF AGE‍​

* STUDY MET ITS TWO PRIMARY ENDPOINTS

* ‍STUDY ALSO FOUND THAT IIV4 REDUCED IMPACT OF INFLUENZA ON HEALTHCARE UTILISATION AND DAILY ACTIVITIES​

* FLURIX TETRA EFFICACY AGAINST MODERATE-TO-SEVERE INFLUENZA WAS 77.6%