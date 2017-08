July 21 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc:

* Receives FDA approval for a new self-injectable formulation of benlysta (belimumab) for systemic lupus erythematosus

* Benlysta subcutaneous formulation will be available in specialty pharmacies in us in late August

* Further regulatory submissions for subcutaneous formulation of benlysta under review, planned in other countries during course of 2017 Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)