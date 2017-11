Nov 8 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc

* ‍HAL BARRON HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER AND PRESIDENT, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT​

* ‍BARRON IS CURRENTLY PRESIDENT RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AT CALICO​

* ‍BARRON WILL ASSUME HIS NEW ROLE AND JOIN BOARD ON 1 JANUARY 2018​