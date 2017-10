Oct 13 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc:

* ‍SHINGRIX HAS BEEN APPROVED IN CANADA FOR PREVENTION OF SHINGLES (HERPES ZOSTER) IN PEOPLE AGED 50 YEARS OR OLDER​

* ‍APPROVAL IN CANADA WAS BASED ON PHASE III CLINICAL TRIAL PROGRAMME EVALUATING ITS EFFICACY, SAFETY AND IMMUNOGENICITY IN MORE THAN 37,000 PEOPLE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)