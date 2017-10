Oct 20 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc

* Shingrix approved in the us for prevention of shingles in adults aged 50 and over‍​ ‍​

* Pooled clinical trial for Shingrix showed greater than 90 percent efficacy across all age groups ‍​

* Following this approval from FDA, and pending recommendation from ACIP, Shingrix will be available shortly‍​ Further company coverage: