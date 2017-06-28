FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Glaxosmithkline says US regulatory submission for mepolizumab in EGPA
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Special customs union a way to break Brexit logjam?
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
The Trump White House
Grand jury issues subpoenas in connection with Trump Jr., Russian lawyer meeting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
June 28, 2017 / 3:23 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Glaxosmithkline says US regulatory submission for mepolizumab in EGPA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Glaxosmithkline Plc:

* Announces US filing for mepo in EGPA

* Submission of a supplemental biologics license application (SBLA) to United States Food and Drug Administration

* Filing seeks approval of mepolizumab as an add-on therapy to corticosteroids for treatment of adult patients with eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis

* Regulatory filings in other countries are planned during course of 2017 and 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.