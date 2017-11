Nov 28 (Reuters) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd:

* GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ‍BADDI UNIT UNDERWENT AN U.S. FDA AUDIT FROM NOVEMBER 6, 2017 TO NOVEMBER 11, 2017

* GLENMARK PHARMACEUTICALS LTD SAYS ‍U.S. FDA ISSUED 7 OBSERVATIONS VIA FORM 483​​ Source text: bit.ly/2i9U3Ul