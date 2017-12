Dec 1 (Reuters) - GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED:​

* UNIT ENTERED SALE OF SHARES AGREEMENT WITH ARC FUND ON AFRICAN RAINBOW CAPITAL

* GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD - ‍CONSIDERATION PAYABLE FOR 27% DISPOSAL IS R12.7MLN, WHICH IS PAYABLE IN CASH​

* DEAL NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMPREHENSIVE INCOME, NET ASSET VALUE OF GLOBAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)