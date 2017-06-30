FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Global Bio-Chem Technology updates on litigation co was involved in Europe with Ajinomoto
June 30, 2017 / 11:52 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Global Bio-Chem Technology updates on litigation co was involved in Europe with Ajinomoto

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - Global Bio-chem Technology Group Co Ltd :

* Company and relevant group members entered into a settlement agreement with Ajinomoto

* Pursuant to deal, after receipt of payment from group, Ajinomoto and group to withdraw pending proceedings in Europe relating to dispute

* Refers to certain litigations co and certain units were involved in Europe with Ajinomoto

* Litigation in relation to alleged infringement of certain patents and violation of trade secrets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

