BRIEF-Global Blood Therapeutics announces discontinuation of IPF program
October 23, 2017 / 11:26 AM / in 2 days

BRIEF-Global Blood Therapeutics announces discontinuation of IPF program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Global Blood Therapeutics Inc

* Global Blood Therapeutics announces discontinuation of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) program​

* Says discontinuation of its GBT440 program for treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis​

* Says ‍decision to discontinue is based on results from 3 proof-of-concept studies including phase 1 study in healthy volunteers

* Says ‍decision to discontinue is also based on two phase 2A studies in patients with ipf called GBT440-006 and Zephyr​

* Says data from proof-of-concept studies did not demonstrate sufficient overall clinical benefit to justify continuing IPF program

* Says ‍remain on track to announce top-line clinical trial results from phase 3 Hope study in H1 2019 ​

* Says ‍GBT440 was generally well tolerated across all three studies​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

