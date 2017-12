Dec 14 (Reuters) - Global Blood Therapeutics Inc:

* GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS INC - ANNOUNCED AN AGREEMENT TO SELL $100.0 MILLION IN SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK

* GLOBAL BLOOD THERAPEUTICS - TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT OF VOXELOTOR FOR TREATMENT OF SICKLE CELL DISEASE