Feb 22 (Reuters) - Global Brands Manufacture Ltd :

* Says it plans to sign agreement with ELNA Co. Ltd. and ELNA Printed Circuits Co., Ltd to buy 2,800 shares of ELNA Printed Circuits Co., Ltd to hold 70 percent stake in target company

* Transaction amount is 3.5 billion yen

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/FHiNB6

