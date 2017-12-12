FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Global Cloud Xchange Partners With CMC Telecom
Sections
Featured
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
economy
UK inflation hits highest in nearly six years, peak seen soon
World is losing the battle against climate change, says Macron
environment
World is losing the battle against climate change, says Macron
Tight race as South Africa's ANC prepares to elect Zuma successor
south africa
Tight race as South Africa's ANC prepares to elect Zuma successor
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 12, 2017 / 7:41 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Global Cloud Xchange Partners With CMC Telecom

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Global Cloud Xchange:

* GLOBAL CLOUD XCHANGE PARTNERS WITH CMC TELECOM

* GCX WILL OFFER ITS IP TRANSIT SOLUTIONS TO CMC TELECOM IN HONG KONG AND SINGAPORE

* CMC TELECOM WILL DEPLOY A VIRTUAL POINT OF PRESENCE (VPOP) FOR GCX IN HANOI Source text: [Global Cloud Xchange (GCX) and CMC Telecom today announced a dual strategic initiative, wherein GCX will offer its IP Transit solutions to CMC Telecom in Hong Kong and Singapore, while CMC Telecom will deploy a Virtual Point of Presence (vPoP) for GCX in Hanoi. This strategic arrangement will enable GCX to expand its network reach in Indochina and leverage CMC Telecom’s network to deliver low-latency and secure connectivity solutions for its customers. CMC Telecom, in turn, will get access to GCX’s high-performance IP Transit global network.] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.