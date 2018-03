BRIEF-Global Eagle Announces $150 Million Investment From Searchlight Capital Partners

March 8 (Reuters) - Global Eagle Entertainment Inc:

* GLOBAL EAGLE ANNOUNCES $150 MILLION INVESTMENT FROM SEARCHLIGHT CAPITAL PARTNERS

* GLOBAL EAGLE ENTERTAINMENT - ‍NOTES INCLUDE INITIAL PAYMENT-IN-KIND INTEREST AT 12% PER ANNUM THAT LATER CONVERTS TO PAYMENT IN CASH AT 10% PER ANNUM​

* GLOBAL EAGLE ENTERTAINMENT - SEARCHLIGHT CAPITAL PARTNERS WILL GET $150 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF CO’S NEW SECOND-LIEN NOTES DUE JUNE 30, 2023

* GLOBAL EAGLE ENTERTAINMENT - CO INTENDS TO USE PORTION OF PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO REPAY FULL $78 MILLION PRINCIPAL BALANCE ON CO’S CREDIT FACILITY

* GLOBAL EAGLE ENTERTAINMENT - INTENDS TO APPOINT RIC ZINTERHOFER AND ERIC SONDAG, BOTH PARTNERS AT SEARCHLIGHT, TO CO'S BOARD