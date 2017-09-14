BRIEF-Global Eagle provides business update

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Global Eagle Entertainment Inc
* Global Eagle provides business update
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $157 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $530 million
* Global Eagle Entertainment Inc - Committed to filing company’s 2016 form 10-K by September 30, 2017
* Global Eagle Entertainment Inc - Committed to filing its Q1 and Q2 2017 form 10-QS within 30 days after September 30, 2017
* Global Eagle Entertainment Inc - For Q4 2016, Global Eagle expects to report revenue of $157 million, net loss of $88 million
* Global Eagle Entertainment Inc - Received a notice of delisting of its securities from Nasdaq
* Global Eagle Entertainment Inc - Received a notice of delisting of its securities from Nasdaq

* Global Eagle Entertainment Inc - Company intends to appeal delisting