July 26 (Reuters) - Global Graphics SE :

* EBITDA FOR H1 WAS €1.75 MILLION, COMPARED WITH €3.30 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD IN 2016

* H1 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS INCREASED BY €0.10 MILLION DURING PERIOD TO €4.74 MILLION

* H1 REVENUE WAS UP 20% ON THE SAME PERIOD IN 2016, FROM €8.48 MILLION TO €10.17 MILLION

* H1 PRE-TAX RESULT WAS A PROFIT OF €0.16 MILLION COMPARED WITH A PROFIT OF €1.04 MILLION FOR THE SAME PERIOD IN 2016 Source text : bit.ly/2h30DuD Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)