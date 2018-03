Feb 28 (Reuters) - GLOBAL GRAPHICS SE:

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR ‍0.3​ MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 0.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 20.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 16.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY ADJUSTED NET PROFIT EUR 1.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 3.7 MILLION YEAR AGO‍​

* ‍EXPECTS CONTINUED GROWTH IN 2018 WITH EVEN STRONGER SYNERGIES BETWEEN OPERATING COMPANIES​