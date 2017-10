Oct 11 (Reuters) - GLOBAL GRAPHICS SE:

* ‍REVENUE FOR QUARTER WAS EUR 4.50 MILLION (2016: EUR 4.09 MILLION)​

* ‍GROSS PROFIT FOR QUARTER WAS EUR 3.38 MILLION, OR 75% OF SALES (2016: EUR 3.72 MILLION, 91% OF SALES)​

* ‍EBITDA FOR QUARTER WAS EUR 0.61 MILLION (2016: EUR 1.47 MILLION)​