Sept 22 (Reuters) - Global Group Corp

* Says it names Yoshitada Ishibashi as new president to replace Yuichi Nakasho, effective Oct. 1

* Says it will be listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) first section from TSE Mothers, effective Sept. 29

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/ZLZqBj; goo.gl/h8TmA4

