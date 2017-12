Dec 27 (Reuters) - Global Indemnity Ltd:

* GLOBAL INDEMNITY LIMITED ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL SHARE REDEMPTION AND DIVIDEND PROGRAM

* GLOBAL INDEMNITY - WILL ACQUIRE ON DEC 29, 3.4 MILLION OF ITS A ORDINARY SHARES FOR ABOUT $83 MILLION FROM FORMER INVESTORS IN VEHICLES MANAGED BY FOX PAINE & CO

* GLOBAL INDEMNITY LTD - IN CONSEQUENCE OF THE ACQUISITION OF THE 3.4 MILLION SHARES, FOX PAINE WILL BE PAID AN $11 MILLION ADVISORY FEE