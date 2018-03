March 7 (Reuters) - Global International Credit Group Ltd :

* UNIT AND CO-LENDERS‍ ENTERED INTO LOAN AGREEMENT TO LEND HK$100 MILLION ​

* ‍GICL WILL PROVIDE A LOAN IN AMOUNT OF HK$30 MILLION AND CO-LENDERS WILL PROVIDE LOANS IN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF HK$70 MILLION​