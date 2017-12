Dec 22 (Reuters) - Global Link Management Inc :

* Says it plans to issue 55,200 new shares via private placement to Nikko Securities Inc, with subscribe date on Dec. 26 and payment date on Dec. 27

* Nikko Securities Inc will pay 133.1 million yen in total to the company

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/U1Pjfj

