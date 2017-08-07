BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties posts quarterly PATMI of US$144.198​ million

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Global Logistic Properties Ltd

* Qtrly PATMI US$ ‍144.198​ million versus US$202.9 million

* Qtrly revenue US$261.8 million versus US$206.6 million a year ago

* “Expects to meet FY18 global development targets of US$2.2 billion of development starts and US$1.7 billion of development completions”

* Of view that proposed privatization scheme announced on July 14 is superior and value-enhancing for all shareholders​

* Scheme consideration of S$3.38/share will not be reduced by FY17 dividend of S$0.06/share, to will be paid on 22 Aug