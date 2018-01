BRIEF-Global Logistic Properties Says GLP China Received Approval From CSRC To Issue B&R Bonds

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Global Logistic Properties Ltd:

* GLP APPROVED AS THE FIRST BELT & ROAD BOND ISSUER IN CHINA

* GLP CHINA RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM CSRC TO ISSUE UP TO RMB12 BILLION OF RMB-DENOMINATED B&R BONDS ON SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE

* ‍PROCEEDS TO BE USED TO REPAY EXISTING DEBT RELATED TO FINANCING OF GLP‘S RECENT ACQUISITION OF LOGISTICS ASSETS IN EUROPE​

* GLP CHINA PLANS TO ISSUE B&R BONDS IN MULTIPLE TRANCHES, DEPENDING ON GLP'S FINANCING NEEDS, MARKET CONDITIONS