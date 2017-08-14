FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
18 hours ago
BRIEF-Global Mastermind Holdings posts HY loss attributable of HK$20.3 mln
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
North Korea's Kim holds off on Guam missile plan; Seoul says will prevent war by all means
north korea
North Korea's Kim holds off on Guam missile plan; Seoul says will prevent war by all means
Modi urges India to reject violence in name of religion
India at 70
Modi urges India to reject violence in name of religion
More than 200 killed in Sierra Leone mudslide
environment
More than 200 killed in Sierra Leone mudslide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
August 14, 2017 / 2:09 PM / 18 hours ago

BRIEF-Global Mastermind Holdings posts HY loss attributable of HK$20.3 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Global Mastermind Holdings Ltd:

* Recorded loss attributable of HK$20.3 million for six months ended 30 June 2017 versus HK$33.8 million

* "Group's profitability in travel business is facing pressure from rising costs of operations and stiff price driven competition"

* For six months ended 30 June 2017, consolidated revenue of group amounted to HK$24.4 million versus HK$18.4 million in 2016

* In coming quarters, travel business environment will continue to be challenging Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.