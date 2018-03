March 8 (Reuters) - Global Partners Lp:

* GLOBAL PARTNERS REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.55

* GLOBAL PARTNERS - ‍AS A RESULT TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT, CO’S FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR Q4 OF 2017 REFLECT A NON-CASH TAX BENEFIT OF $22.2 MILLION​

* ‍FOR FULL-YEAR 2018, GLOBAL EXPECTS TO GENERATE EBITDA OF $180 MILLION TO $210 MILLION​