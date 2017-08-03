BRIEF-Global Payments to acquire Active Network from Vista Equity Partners

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Global Payments Inc

* Global Payments to acquire Active Network; announces strategic partnership with Vista Equity Partners

* Global Payments Inc - ‍transaction valued at approximately $1.2 billion​

* Global Payments Inc - Vista will receive $600 million of Global Payments stock and $600 million in cash as consideration

* Global Payments Inc says expects transaction to have an immaterial impact on 2017 adjusted earnings per share results

* Global Payments Inc says Global Payments will finance cash portion with its existing credit facility and cash on hand

* Global Payments Inc - ‍net of tax asset, effective purchase price is approximately $1.0 billion​

* Global Payments - co will acquire communities and sports divisions of active network from Vista Equity Partners in a stock and cash transaction​

* Global Payments Inc - ‍outdoors division of Active Network will be retained by Vista Equity Partners​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: