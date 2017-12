Dec 21 (Reuters) - Global Ports:

* ANNOUNCEMENT OF SETTLEMENT WITH FAS

* MOSCOW ARBITRAGE COURT HAS APPROVED TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT BETWEEN FAS AND GROUP‘S PLP TERMINAL

* CAN CONFIRM THAT TERMS OF SETTLEMENT WILL NOT HAVE ANY MATERIAL IMPACT ON GROUP‘S FINANCIAL POSITION OR CASH FLOW

* SAYS TERMS OF SETTLEMENT WILL NOT NEGATIVELY AFFECT PLP‘S OPERATING ACTIVITIES IN ANY SIGNIFICANT WAY Source text for Eikon:

