Dec 19 (Reuters) - GLOBAL PORTS:

* SAYS COURT HAS APPROVED TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT BETWEEN RUSSIAN FEDERAL ANTIMONOPOLY SERVICE (FAS) AND GROUP‘S VSC TERMINAL

* SAYS GROUP EXPECTS THAT PLP WILL SIGN A SETTLEMENT WITH FAS ON SIMILAR TERMS IN NEAR FUTURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)