March 1 (Reuters) - Pine Point Mining Ltd:

* ‍GLOBAL RESOURCE FUND - SHARES OF PINE POINT BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY GRF WERE EXCHANGED FOR SECURITIES OF OSISKO METALS INCORPORATED & GENERATION MINING

* ‍GLOBAL RESOURCE FUND SAYS GRF OWNS OVER 2.6 MILLION SHARES OF GENERATION, REPRESENTING ABOUT 16.9% OF ISSUED AND OUTSTANDING SHARES OF GENERATION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: