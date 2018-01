Jan 16 (Reuters) - Global Ship Lease Inc:

* GLOBAL SHIP LEASE ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF CHARTER WITH CMA CGM

* GLOBAL SHIP LEASE INC - AGREED TO AN EXTENSION OF ITS CHARTER WITH CMA CGM FOR GSL TIANJIN, A 2005-BUILT, 8,063 TEU CONTAINERSHIP

* GLOBAL SHIP LEASE INC - VESSEL WILL BE CHARTERED FOR A PERIOD OF EIGHT TO TWELVE MONTHS AT A FIXED RATE OF $11,900 PER DAY