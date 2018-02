Feb 20 (Reuters) - Global Ship Lease Inc:

* GLOBAL SHIP LEASE ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF CHARTER WITH OOCL

* GLOBAL SHIP LEASE INC - AGREED TO EXTENSION OF CHARTER WITH OOCL FOR OOCL QINGDAO

* GLOBAL SHIP LEASE - ‍EXTENSION COMMENCES IN DIRECT CONTINUATION OF CURRENT CHARTER WITH EFFECT FROM MARCH 11, 2018, AT FIXED RATE OF $14,000/DAY​