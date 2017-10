Oct 20 (Reuters) - Global Ship Lease Inc

* Global Ship Lease launches secured notes offering

* Global Ship Lease Inc says ‍it has launched an offering of first priority secured notes due 2022 in an aggregate principal amount of $360 million​

* Global Ship Lease -‍intends to use proceeds to refinance co’s secured notes due 2019 and repay all outstanding borrowings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: