March 8 (Reuters) - Globalworth Real Estate Investments Ltd :

* FY ‍EPRA NAV OF EUR 1,171.5 MILLION, INCREASE OF 49.5% OVER END 2016​

* ‍FY NET OPERATING INCOME (NOI) OF EUR 51.1 MILLION, INCREASE OF 17.3% OVER 2016​

* ‍FY EARNINGS BEFORE TAX OF EUR 26.2 MILLION, INCREASE OF 114.6% OVER 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)