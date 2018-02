Feb 8 (Reuters) - Globe Telecom Inc:

* INITIATED TALKS WITH THIRD PARTIES TO ESTABLISH TOWER COMPANY TO BUILD & DEPLOY CELLULAR TOWERS IN THE PHILIPPINES

* SEEKS TO DIVEST ALL OR PART OF CO'S TOWER ASSETS TO INDEPENDENT TOWER COMPANIES AS PART OF NETWORK EXPANSION & OPTIMIZATION PLAN‍​