FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Globe Telecom says HY net income 8.1 bln pesos‍​
Sections
Featured
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
May heads for Brussels after Brexit talks deadlock
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 8, 2017 / 12:05 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Globe Telecom says HY net income 8.1 bln pesos‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Globe Telecom Inc:

* Globe board approves 3rd quarterly distribution of common cash dividends of 22.75 pesos per share

* Net income as of the first half of 2017 dropped 10 pct to 8.1 billion pesos‍​

* Globe’s mobile subscriber base reached 59.7 million for the first semester of the year, down 3%

* HY consolidated service revenues at 62.9 billion pesos, up 5 pct yoy

* Mobile revenues stood at 48.3 billion pesos as of end-june 2017, up 5 pct year-on-year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.