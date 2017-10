Oct 23 (Reuters) - Globetronics Technology Bhd:

* Declare single tier 2nd interim dividend of 2 sen per ordinary share for FY ending 31 December 2017‍​

* Board declares single tier special dividend of 4 sen per share for FY ending Dec. 31, 2017‍​‍​ Source text: (bit.ly/2xZjhvv) Further company coverage: